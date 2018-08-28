Allen, Hulse lead in Cottonwood City Council primary

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood City Council candidates Kyla Allen and Doug Hulse are leading in the municipal primary with 40 percent of the city’s precincts reporting, according to the Yavapai County elections website.

Allen, Hulse, Michael Mathews, Bill Tinnin, and Jackie Nairn have all been vying for three open seats at the Cottonwood City daises.

Allen, Tinnin and Hulse all ran together in a joint campaign.

The unofficial results as of Tuesday night show the following:

Kyla Allen – 941 votes, 23%

Doug Hulse – 931 votes, 22.76%

Michael Mathews – 812 votes, 19.85%

Jacki Nairn – 754 votes, 18.43%

Bill Tinnin – 642 votes, 15.69%

Allen was seeking election to the seat she was appointed to in June 2016. She was selected by her council peers to serve as vice mayor in January.

In her campaign, she outlined keeping the Recreation Center in city control, fiscal responsibility and transparency in her platform. Allen is a 32-year resident of Cottonwood and graduate of the Verde Valley Leadership Program.

“I thought it was a great campaign,” she said. “It got into the weeds a bit with some accusations but people spoke well and the candidates worked hard.”

Hulse, a member of the Parks & Recreation Commission and 20-year resident of the Verde Valley, was a catalyst in bringing the voter-approved Recreation Center to the city.

Michael Mathews, a local real estate broker-agent and member of the Historic Perseveration Commission, has been campaigning since October. In his campaign, Mathews has been fervent on social media and on The Verde Independent candidate Q&As about his disapproval of city council decisions.

Mathews said overall, he feels good about his campaign.

“I did this as a sense of duty,” he said. “I’m willing to do it. It’s not really something I thought would be fun.”

Jackie Nairn, who previously sought a city council seat back in 2016 and lost, has consistently appeared in council chambers during both regular meetings and work sessions. In her public Facebook page, Nairn said she was running for city council because she is “not satisfied with the way my tax dollars are being spent.” She also publicly raised concerns over a .5-percent sales tax increase that includes a tax on food.

Although trailing in fourth for now, Nairn said she is still positive.

“I’ve been very encouraged by the community and haven’t heard anything negative,” she said.