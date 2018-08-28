Let PK Gregory get you over the hump at Vino Di Sedona

PK Gregory is the perfect hump-day musician and he’ll be at Vino Di Sedona on Wednesday, Aug 29, 7-10 p.m. PK is bringing his one-man trio back to Vino di Sedona for another round of the honk-a-billy blues.

With a combination of country-blues fingerstyle guitar, bass, harp, vocals, foot percussion, and a wickedly iconoclastic songwriting bent, it’s sure to get everyone dancing.

JC (Jack Couchman) will be performing an acoustic solo show at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday, Aug 30, 7-10 p.m. JC’s blues driven rock ‘n roll style captivates audiences.

Sing along to all the hits by the Beatles at Vino Di Sedona on Final Friday Beatles Night with Tommy “Rocks” Anderson, 7-10 p.m. You can sing along to all your favorite Beatles songs with one of Jerome’s finest musicians Tommy “Rocks” Anderson. Tommy is an acoustic rock musician who has performed on stages throughout Arizona. Tommy combines a mix of classic rock, pop, reggae, R&B and original songs along with the best of the Beatles to create truly memorable shows.

Saturday afternoon wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona on Sept. 1 is accompanied by music by local Celtic trio The Gaelic Dogs, 3:30-6 PM. The Gaelic Dogs are Bill Barns, Lou Moretti, and Larry Perkins playing classic Irish songs like Black Velvet Band and Whiskey in the Jar-O.



Saturday Night, Sept 1, 7-10 p.m., Sedona’s original-classic rock group Green Light will be playing their songs at Vino Di Sedona as a trio rather than a full band, giving fans the opportunity to hear their favorite tunes stripped down to the basics of melody and guitar work.

Featuring the multi-talented Robin Miller on lead guitar, Chicky Brooklyn on rhythm guitar, and Tommy Acosta on bass, the trio will blend their voices to create harmonies backed by great instrumentation that will lift the spirit and capture the audience with the beauty of their songs.

It’s Sunday-FunDay at Vino Di Sedona with music by Rick Busbea, Sept 2, 6-9 p.m. If you ask Rick to label his music style, he will jokingly tell you it’s “Caribbean Country Classic Rock.” As he plays favorites by artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Johnny Cash to Van Morrison and Marshall Tucker, it’s easy to see his point. Rick does play some original music, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.”

Music Mondays rock on at Vino Di Sedona with Saith (Näthan Gangadean) on Sept 3, Saith is an award-winning local singer-songwriter, music producer, yoga teacher, and spiritual hike guide who is considered by many to be Sedona’s best talent. Saith performs solo and with his band performing classic and modern rock songs that will have you on your feet dancing, as well as his original music.

Every Tuesday night at Vino Di Sedona Dan Rice hosts the area’s best Open Mic. Each musician is allotted time to play, and it’s a fun night for all! Musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Open Mic starts at 6 and runs until 10, musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.