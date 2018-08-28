Masseur in sexual assault case given public defender

CAMP VERDE -- A former masseur in a sexual assault case has been found indigent after he was previously denied a public defender.

Aaron Orrico, who currently resides in Cottonwood appeared out of custody for a Donald Hearing Monday with John Hollis as his attorney.



Orrico was arrested in November of 2016 after he was accused of inappropriately touching women during massage sessions in Sedona.

Orrico has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, all occurring in 2016. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

Orrico was originally denied a public defender and was ordered to find private counsel or represent himself.

According to court documents, Orrico was originally found “non-indigent by the court.”

Earlier in the case, Orrico had hired a private attorney but the attorney withdrew from the case on May 3, according to documents. When the court questioned Orrico they found him not indigent but still appointed him a public defender adding that he must reimburse the public defender’s office.

He has since completed another financial statement and has been found indigent.

Hollis asked the court to continue Orrico’s case so he could have more time to catch up on what has been happening.

Prosecutor Patti Wortman agreed.

“It’s an unfair position to put Mr. Hollis in and I think he should get more time,” she said.

Orrico will appear again in court on Monday, Oct. 8 at 4:00 p.m. at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde