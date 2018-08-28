Road closure at SR 260 following multiple-vehicle accident

CAMP VERDE -- State Route 260 at Sierra Road is closed following a multiple-vehicle accident involving several victims, according to a news release by the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.
The accident involves five vehicles and victims with a variety of injuries, according to CVMO.
State Route 260 is closed between Old Church Road and Olive Road.
ADOT, Yavapai Apache Police and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority have all responded to the scene.
Information provided by Camp Verde Marshal's Office
