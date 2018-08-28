Yavapai County Election Results 8:08 PM

US Senator (Republican)
Joe Arpaio – 7862 25.1%
Martha McSally -14201 45.38%
Kelli Ward – 9054 28.93%
US Senator (Democrat)
Deedra Abboud – 2290 16.12%
Kyrsten Sinema – 11859 83.47%
US Congress Dist. 1 (Republican)
Wendy Rogers – 1341 46.76%
Tiffany Shedd – 384 13.39%
Steve Smith – 1134 39.54%
US Congress Dist. 4 (Democrat)
David Brill – 6928 63.91%
Delina Disanto – 3866 35.66%
Arizona Governor (Republican)
Ken Bennett – 11877 37.74%
Doug Ducey – 19475 61.88%
Arizona Governor (Democrat)
Steve Farley – 5384 38.12%
Kelly Fryer – 2538 17.97%
David Garcia – 6096 43.16%
Arizona House of Representatives – District 1 (Republican)
Noel Campbell – 17316 43.47%
Jodi Rooney – 7932 19.91%
David Stringer – 14440 36.25%
Arizona House of Representatives – District 1 (Democrat)
Ed Gogek – 5305 42.07%
Jan Manolis – 7195 57.05%
Arizona House of Representatives – District 6 (Republican)
Walter Blackman – 3017 33.40%
Stuart McDaniel – 2064 22.85%
Bob Thorpe – 3889 43.05%
Arizona House of Representatives – District 6 (Democrat)
Felicia French – 3749 59.37%
Bobby Tyler – 2542 40.25%
Secretary of State (Republican)
Steve Gaynor – 21503 72.15%
Michele Reagan – 8205 27.53%
State Treasurer (Republican)
Jo Ann Sabbgagh – 12051 44.32%
Kimberly Yee – 15045 55.33%
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Republican)
Bob Branch – 6885 25.71%
Diane Douglas – 525819.64%
Jonathan Gelbert – 3975 14.85%
Tracy Livingston – 536820.05%
Frank Riggs – 515719.26%
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Democrat)
Kathy Hoffman – 7215 54.06%
David Schapira – 6058 45.39%
Camp Verde Mayor
Jackie Baker – 696 45.61%
Charles C. German – 756 49.54%
Write-In -74 4.85%
Camp Verde Town Council
Joe Butner – 952 24.69%
Bruce George – 716 18.57%
Carol German – 675 17.51%
Bill LeBeau – 758 19.66%
Robin Whatley – 746 19.35%
Clarkdale Town Council
William Regner – 362 30.22%
Benjamin Kramer – 371 30.97%
Bob Ingulli – 193 16.11%
Eileen Sydow – 262 21.87%
Cottonwood City Council
Kyla Allen – 941 23%
Doug Hulse – 931 22.76%
Michael Mathews – 812 19.85%
Jacki Nairn – 754 18.43%
Bill Tinnin – 642 15.69%
Jerome Town Council
Hunter Bachrach – 63 18.81%
Christina “Alex” R. Barber – 58 17.31%
Nicholas Bartell 26 7.76%
Jack Dillenberg – 55 16.42%
Sage Q. Harvey – 47 14.03%
Frank Vander Horst – 43 12.84%
Mandy Worth – 42 12.54%
Sedona Mayor
Pete Conrad – 386 23.48%
Sandra Moriarty – 911 55.41%
Tony Tonsich – 346 21.05%
Sedona City Council 4-year term
Bill Chisholm – 714 17.10%
Brock Delinski – 322 7.71%
Janice Howes Hudson – 850 20.35%
Scott Jablow – 794 19.01%
Noelle Julian – 699 16.74%
Salvatore Tardio – 569 13.63%
Jim Weis – 215 5.15%
Sedona City Council 2-year term
Mike Ward – 724 46.90%
Jessica Williamson – 820 53.01%
City of Sedona Proposition 444
Yes – 1153 67.86%
No – 546 32.14%
Town of Jerome Staggered Term
For 4-year staggered term – 44 48.89%
Against 4-year staggered term – 46 51.11%
