Update: 22-year-old mother dead after multiple-vehicle crash

CAMP VERDE -- A 22-year-old Camp Verde woman is dead after a multiple-vehicle collision along State Route 260 and Sierra Road, according to the Camp Verde Marshal's Office.

Faith Kalis was pronounced dead at the scene Tueday. Her 2-year-old son was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to CVMO, at around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kalis was heading westbound along SR 260 at a high speed and passed vehicles in a no-passing zone.

Her vehicle collided with a black Mercedes driven by a Surprise woman that was heading eastbound, according to CVMO.

Kalis' vehicle then collided with a red Dodge pickup truck. Upon impact, Kalis' vehicle split into two pieces and Kalis was trapped inside the vehicle, according to CVMO. Her son was thrown out of the vehicle in his car seat.

ADOT, Yavapai Apache Police and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority all responded to the crash.

Two other victims are being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe page for Kalis' son's medical expenses can be found at www.gofundme.com/final-expenses-for-faith.