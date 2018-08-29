WATCH: Memorial ceremony for Sen. John McCain at Arizona Capitol

  • Originally Published: August 29, 2018 10:06 a.m.

    • Watch Live: John McCain lies in state at the Arizona Capitol Rotunda by CBS News

    Aug. 29, 2018: A private, formal ceremony inside the Rotunda of the Arizona State Capitol to honor Senator McCain’s life and service to the State of Arizona and the nation.

    LIVE: Memorial ceremony for Sen. John McCain at Arizona Capitol by Global News

