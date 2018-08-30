Bradshaw widens lead over Mingus in Grand Canyon media poll

Thanks to their first 2-0 start since 2013, Bradshaw Mountain football extended their lead in the Grand Canyon Media Poll.

The Bears have led each of their three polls so far this year, ahead of second place Mingus Union.

Bradshaw Mountain won the mountain battle against Phoenix Shadow Mountain 20-7 last week, scorging 20 unanswered points.

Meanwhile in Cottonwood, Mingus Union defeated Show Low 55-32 to earn their first 2-0 start since 2015.

Flagstaff moved up to third despite losing to Glendale 32-28, leapfrogging Prescott, whose came last week at Oro Valley Canyon del Oro was rained out in Southern Arizona.

Coconino, 2-8 last year, moved up to fifth after they beat Phoenix Thunderbird 42-28.

Week 3 Schedule (Aug. 31)

Youngker at Bradshaw Mountain, 7 p.m.

Mesquite at Mingus, 7 p.m.

Coconino at Carl Hayden, 7 p.m.

Flagstaff at Dysart, 7 p.m.

Mohave at Lake Havasu, 7 p.m.

River Valley at Lee Williams, 7p.m.

Prescott at Moon Valley, 7 p.m.

Bye Week: None