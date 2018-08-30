Football this week Aug. 31

Friday
Camp Verde High (0-1, 0-0) hosts Heritage Academy Laveen (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.
Mingus Union (2-0, 0-0) hosts Gilbert Mesquite (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.
Sedona Red Rock (0-1, 0-0) hosts Goodyear Trivium Prep (2-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday
NAU (0-0, 0-0) at UTEP (0-0, 0-0), 4:30 p.m. on ESPN3
ASU (0-0, 0-0) hosts UTEP (0-0, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Arizona (0-0, 0-0) hosts BYU (0-0), 7:45 p.m. on ESPN
Comments
