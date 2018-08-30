Letter: President’s disrespect for John McCain disgusting

Editor:
I am so disgusted with Pres. Trump. This man just couldn’t put aside his petty disagreements with Senator McCain and step out to honor him. He tweeted.
I did not agree with John McCain on a lot of things but still I know what a patriot he was. He served 31 years as a Senator and before that he was a Viet Nam prisoner for 5 yrs.
The very least our president could do is speak something kind about him, but no, he just tweeted. Shame on him. I hope the President someday realizes what a fool he is.
Since he cares so much about himself, he can vote for himself. I won’t and I hope anyone else that cares about our freedoms won’t either.
Rest in Peace John McCain, you deserve it.
I hope Mr. Trump gets what he deserves, too.
Gloria Mannion
Cottonwood
More like this story
- Doctors: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor
- Letter: McCain should know best Trump is right on transgender issue
- ‘We are a better, stronger country because of him’: Political leaders reflect on Sen. John McCain
- Letter: Congress only needs to supply the rope: Trump will hang himself
- Ducey refuses to take sides in Trump-Flake fracas
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.