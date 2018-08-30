Letter: President’s disrespect for John McCain disgusting

Editor:

I am so disgusted with Pres. Trump. This man just couldn’t put aside his petty disagreements with Senator McCain and step out to honor him. He tweeted.

I did not agree with John McCain on a lot of things but still I know what a patriot he was. He served 31 years as a Senator and before that he was a Viet Nam prisoner for 5 yrs.

The very least our president could do is speak something kind about him, but no, he just tweeted. Shame on him. I hope the President someday realizes what a fool he is.

Since he cares so much about himself, he can vote for himself. I won’t and I hope anyone else that cares about our freedoms won’t either.

Rest in Peace John McCain, you deserve it.

I hope Mr. Trump gets what he deserves, too.

Gloria Mannion

Cottonwood