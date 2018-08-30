Letter: Twisted political logic by Kelli Ward

Editor:
Interesting that Kelli Ward would think that John McCain chose to die when it would do the most harm to her campaign for US Senate.
Like he had an option to die just to ruin her campaign.
Richard Gohman
Cottonwood
More like this story
- State Sen. Kelli Ward sets sights on John McCain in GOP Primary
- Kirkpatrick to run for U.S. Senate vs. John McCain
- Arpaio hints another run at public office; considers Senate seat held by Jeff Flake
- Ward vacates Senate seat to put full effort into McCain challenge
- Doctors: Sen. John McCain has brain tumor
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.