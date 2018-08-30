Obituary: Walter Donald Thieme 1930-2018

Walter “Wally” Donald Thieme passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at the age of 88. Wally was born on March 14, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Walter & Clara Thieme.



Wally graduated from Calumet High School in 1948. After graduation he joined the United States Navy and served as the official Aviation Photographer until his honorable discharge in 1951.

He and his family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they resided for just over 20 years. He was an original Jaycee in Flagstaff for many years.

In 1973, he purchased The View Motel and moved his family to Cottonwood; after selling the motel he sold real estate, from which he retired. He was a lifetime member of the Elks and an avid model train enthusiast. He enjoyed square dancing with the Cottonwood Roadrunners Square Dance Club for many years.



Wally is survived by his six children, Mike Thieme of Utah, Bob “Leroy” (Janice) Thieme of California, Debi Tabeling of Arizona, Tim (Crystal) Thieme of Arizona, Don Thieme of California, and David Thieme of California.



He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gordon.



Graveside services will be held at the Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.