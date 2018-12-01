45 years in a row :Moose Lodge hosting annual Christmas Dinner for local seniors

CLARKDALE -- There is no excuse for local seniors to have dinner alone this Christmas.

The Verde Valley Moose Lodge 1440 of Clarkdale will host its annual senior Christmas dinner Friday, Dec. 9 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Moose Lodge member Kit Amolsch said every senior gets a free meal. The dinner, now in its 45th year, services between 450 and 550 people, Amolsch said.

“The Christmas dinner is the biggest event of the year,” he said. “Turnout is usually huge.”

Amolsch said the lodge also provides around 150 meals for homebound seniors through Meals On Wheels.

Food preparation starts this Wednesday, Amolsch said.

“We do our normal turkey and mashed potatoes, green beans, pumpkin pie and gravy,” he said. “I’ll be cooking turkeys all week.”

Amolsch said he first got involved with the Moose Lodge almost two decades ago through Stephen Hearrell.

“He is our only pilgrim for the Verde Valley Moose,” Amolsch said. “Which is the highest honor you can obtain. You have to do a whole lot of work to do that.”

For Amolsch, the best part about the annual Christmas dinner is the smiles he gets to see on people’s faces and the camaraderie.

“A lot of times, (seniors) don’t get out of their house and they all get to see each other.”

The Verde Valley Moose Lodge 45th Annual Christmas Dinner is on Friday, Dec. 9 from 1 – 4 p.m. at 1051 S. Broadway, Clarkdale.

For more information, call 928-634-2106.