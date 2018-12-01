Four Camp Verde girls soccer players earn All-Central honors

Seven Camp Verde High girls soccer players received Central Region recognition.

Junior defender Tanna Decker, senior forward Tyra Smith, senior Brina Church and senior midfielder Eliana Paniagua were named second team All-Central Region.

Also, junior midfielder/forward Jocelyn Fitzgerald, senior defender Emily Orellana and senior Guadalupe Orta were honorable mention.

Michael Blair and Keith Hovis of Northland Prep won Region Coach of the Year, Kacey Matthews from Chino Valley won Region Defensive Player Of The Year, NPA’s Ellie Karren won Region Offensive Player Of The Year and Lauren Foster from Chino Valley was Region Player of the Year.