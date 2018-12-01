Obituary: Helen Mayer 1931-2018

Helen Mayer, 87, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Nov. 25, 2018, at home. She was born on Aug. 6, 1931, in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, to Francis and Anna Kornacker. Helen attended school up until 8th grade. She was employed with the airlines from 1974-1989, when she retired. Helen belonged to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood and was a member of the choir.



Helen was a caring wife for 67 years, loving mother, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend to many.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Mayer and daughter, Marianne. She is survived by sons, Thomas (Tina) of Cottonwood and Nickolas (Kathy) of Tucson; daughter, Katherine Scoutten (Steven) of Tucson; sister, Barbara Geiger (Nickolas) of Canada; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at 11 a.m.



Donations may be made to Hospice Compassus and Palliative Care, 70 Bell Rock Plaza Ste. A, Sedona, AZ 86351. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



