Santa Claus is coming back to McGuireville

MCGUIREVILLE – It’s been a few years since Candy Hammond took over Pistols and Petticoats Old Time Photos from John and Laurie Maeder.

Owner of Candy’s Creekside Cottage for more than a decade, Hammond merged the photo business with her second-hand shop. A year ago, she added Christmas photos to her bag of tricks.

“Selecting the Santa is a sensitive issue,” Hammond said. “You have to believe.”

She said that bringing Santa to the Beaver Creek community “began with a kiss.”

“Santa was giving presents to the local fire department at [the restaurant once known as Vintages] and I stopped him and said ‘I have always wanted my picture kissing Santa,’” Hammond said. “He truly is the best looking Santa I have ever seen. And the best part is he lives here locally.”

Folks may know Steve Wyckoff from his work at the Camp Verde Ace Hardware. Candy – and children of all ages – know him as Santa.

From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 16, Wyckoff will reprise his role as Santa Claus as he poses for pictures.

“I will never forget last year this little boy walked into the studio and exclaimed ‘Santa is magic,’” Hammond said. “It was truly fun and what a great way to get in the Christmas spirit.”

Hammond said she shot 56 portraits with Santa a year ago.

“People commented on how they couldn’t believe a small town had such a quality Santa shoot,” Hammond said. “And that it beat waiting in long lines at the mall.”

Candy’s Creekside Cottage is located at 2130 E. Beaver Creek Road in McGuireville. Call 602-402-9075 for pricing or for more information.

Pets welcome.

