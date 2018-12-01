Setter Mahon named All-Grand Canyon Region for Mingus Union volleyball team

Three Mingus Union volleyball players received Grand Canyon Region recognition.

Junior setter Jenna Mahon was second team All-Grand Canyon Region.

Sophomore hitter/middle blocker Kylah Vincent and senior libero Sarah Williams were honorable mention.

Flagstaff swept the awards. Beth Haglin won Region Coach of the Year, Hutton Hagerman was Region Defensive Player of the Year, Tara Brain was Region Offensive Player of the Year and Gracelyn Nez won Region Player of the Year, all four were from Flagstaff High.