Superintendent evaluation on Cottonwood-Oak Creek agenda

COTTONWOOD – Coming up on the school year’s half-way mark, Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King said he is pleased with how the district has handled the realignment of Dr. Daniel Bright and Cottonwood Community schools.

With each of the district’s four schools now using the K-8 model, King said that is one of the things he is most proud of as he prepares for his evaluation by the district’s governing board.

Tuesday, the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board is expected to go into executive session to discuss King’s evaluation.

Besides the realignment of the two schools, King said he is also pleased with the expansion of the district’s early childhood education programs, which now are held at the campus formerly known as Cottonwood Elementary School.

From a year ago, the district’s Bright Bears program has “nearly doubled” in population, King said.

“That’s more good quality, early education programs for children,” King said.

King said he is “most proud of the effort and dedication of our staff toward building better lives for our students.”

“I am proud of the support of our community for our schools, and I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our students with such fine people,” King said.

Improvements in “emotional and social supports for our children” and the “huge challenge” that is special education are the areas King said he most wants to improve upon.

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for a study session to discuss the district’s special education services.

After the study session, the board will hold its regular monthly meeting, at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the District Office, located at 1 N. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agendas can be found at https://www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Call 928-634-2288 for more information.

