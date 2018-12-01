Tony Ontiveros bets Old Town will be crazy about tacos

Tony Ontiveros is poquito loco about Old Town Cottonwood.

The owner of Crazy Tony’s Old Town Market and Crazy T’s Shirts and Souvenirs in Old Town is now opening the Poquito Loco (little crazy) Restaurant on Main Street in the former Bootleggers Bar.

He has totally remodeled the seating area of the restaurant, constructed a new bar and outdoor seating area and open windows that look out over Old Town.

But Tony’s hook is tacos.

“It’s going to be top-notch. It’s going to be a taco shop on steroids,” explained Ontiveros standing outside the restaurant in the sunshine Tuesday. He and his staff were putting the finishing touches on the restaurant. They are preparing to open sometime in the next two weeks.

It’s going to be a “gourmet taco shop with a good atmosphere,” said Stephen Cook, vice president of Crazy Tony’s.

The list of 12 tacos will include usual tacos like “Carne Arracherra” (steak) and “That One Chic” (chicken), but also Catfish, Mushroom and even “Trailer Queen” Spam… yes Spam, tacos.

Other tacos have shrimp, avocados, pineapple and roasted pork.

“We are going to have some of the basic things,” said Brooks Contreras, general manager. “But we are also going to have some different and unique things on the menu.”

Other than tacos, they will have appetizers like casa dip, bean dips, salsas, guacamole, a couple of salads, one burger, deviled eggs, street corn and chicken wings.

There will be a full-blown bar with six margarita choices, micro-brewed and domestic beers and wine, explained Contreras.

The eight TVs will be showing sports, including football on Sundays, Cook said.

A new front has been constructed that opens up to Old Town for seating up to six people outside, next to the sidewalk, Cook said.

Chris Dobrowolski has come in as the menu and kitchen consultant to create the dishes, explained Cook. He has owned several restaurants in the Verde Valley.

“He has a pretty good following,” Cook said.

Dobrowolski will also help make the taco specials, he added, and there will be a rotating weekly special on tacos and margaritas, Cook said,

And they are pushing to get the lunch crowd with a quick turnaround and easy public parking in the rear, Contreras said. The restaurant will have walk-up service to order.

A help-wanted sign on the front door of the restaurant on Tuesday advertised for restaurant staff.

Ontiveros also owns gas station/convenience stores in Cornville and in Williams. He said he hopes to make the Poquito Loco Restaurant a franchise with another restaurant possibly in Cornville.

Ontiveros said he loves Old Town. “I was born and raised here.”

Contreras said they decided to open a gourmet taco shop rather than another Mexican restaurant to be “different.”

There’s nothing specifically similar to “what we’re doing here in Cottonwood,” Contreras said. “There’s nothing like it.”

Poquito Loco is at 1028 N Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Phone: (928) 852-4268 https://poquito-loco-taco-shop.business.site/