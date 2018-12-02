Letter: VOCA's golden rule: If you don't complain, we don't care

Editor:

I’m sorry but I do not understand what either the president or its members of VOCA do? As a resident of VOC for almost 20 years, it seems to me that their Golden Rule has always been: If you don't complain, we don't care, which means if someone is in violation of weeds in the yard, short-term rentals or anything else, unless you fill out a complaint, nothing will be done.

As is in many cases land or home owners do not live here, and choose to ignore any violations, letting the matter be settled when or if they sell their property. The county seems to have more power than VOCA when it comes to future business in VOC. Again the Golden Rule comes to be, unless someone complains, and in most cases it’s too late, there is little being done about new places being built.

Perhaps those who care to be part of the VOCA need to become more pro active and not reactive after it’s to late?

Why do we not have a service that provides transportation to events like the Night Of The Dead in Sedona. I for one would love to attend these events, but choose not to wait in line on 179 for sometimes up to an hour, only to find out there are no parking places.

Tom White

VOC