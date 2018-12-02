Letter: We need an alternate route from VOC to Sedona

Editor:

Those of you who tried to use Route 179 during Thanksgiving week know how frustrating it was to go up to Sedona to do anything.

The day before Thanksgiving Route 179 was shut down at a certain point for 4-5 hours. The day after Thanksgiving when we were already in Sedona, the backup on Highway 89A, going towards Route 179, was impossible to drive so we had to go all the way back to Page Springs Road, take that to Beaverhead Flat road and then to Route 179.

And, please don’t tell me to “relax and enjoy the view”. Even thought I always enjoy the view, the wasted time is NOT relaxing!

We need an alternate route from VOC to Sedona.

The most economical way is to put the bridge back at Red Rock Crossing, or build a bridge close by that area.

Susie Fairchild

Village of Oak Creek