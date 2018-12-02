Nazarene Church to host Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Christmas is a special time for those in the Christian faith. It’s one of the major church holidays and the time of year when they celebrate the birth of Jesus.

Whether practicing the Christian faith or not, most Americans are aware of the connection between Christmas and the birth of Jesus. For those not affiliated with Christianity, this can still be a very special time of year.

By nature, people are contemplative, seeking hope, peace, meaning and searching within for answers. Some of the traditions of Christmas encourage and give opportunity to do just that.

The annual VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service is one of those times. Hosted by the VOC Community Nazarene Church, it’s truly a community event meant for everyone.

With all electric lights off and almost 1,000 candles throughout the facility, you have to be there to fully appreciate the experience.

Opening the front door you step in to a different realm. It feels warm, comfortable, inviting, homey, intimate, and sacred.

It also feels as if you’re connected to everyone else there in a place that’s much bigger than its physical space. It’s a place of contemplation, inviting prayer, meditation and introspection.

There is soft music, both recorded and live, readings, scripture and prayer. On one side of the room pastors Jim and Cindy Cunningham serve communion to any and all who want to participate in the celebration of Jesus.

This is usually done family by family. Each year, families have invited those who are alone to join them for communion. This is a come and go service; you can come and stay for the hour or just for a few minutes.

“We are amazed each year at the response from our small community” said Pastor Cindy. “People come intending to stay for a few minutes and are so moved they stay the whole hour. They say it’s because of the tranquil space. It invites them to sit back and get a soul rest in the midst of a chaotic Christmas season.”

Each year there are many tourists who come by. The comments they leave make it clear they have never experienced something like this, ever before. Some have stated they will be back for future Christmas Eve services because they want to continue to be a part of something so special.

You are invited to experience the VOC Community Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Monday, Dec. 24, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at VOC Community Nazarene Church, 55 Rojo Drive, 86351 (¼ south of the Hilton round-a-bout). For more information, call 928-284-0015 or Pastor Jim’s cell at 702-810-4048. You can also go to www.vocnaz.org.