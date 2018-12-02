Village People: Meet Matt Werner, the power of grace and respect for other people

If you’re looking for interesting insights, deep thoughts, life wisdom, or congenial conversation, Matt Werner is your man. This five-year resident of the Village is looking to get involved in ways to help people and his community.

Matt stresses, “I have such an interest in, appreciation of, hopes for, and desire to serve my community.”

We all have unique paths that bring us to our “now.” Matt was raised in a middle-class Chicago neighborhood with great diversity, living next door to a house filled with 10 foster kids of all ages and ethnicities.

To this day, two of them remain like brothers, staying in close touch. Matt’s older sister passed from a genetic heart disease when he was 11, and for many years he lived in fear of dying.

His parents split shortly after and Matt was forced to become responsible for cooking and cleaning, and raising his younger brother.

At 15, he started paying rent to live at home. Due to disagreements with whichever parent he was living with, Matt thrice found himself homeless, once living in a car for two months in a Chicago winter, “I didn’t know ice could form on your face until I woke up one morning and felt it cracking as I moved.”

When Matt was 20, his 18-year old brother also died from heart issues. Living in Northern California, Maine, Oregon and Louisiana, Matt’s worked at labor jobs, retail, mortgage, radio, printing, management and sales.

Matt’s maternal great-grandparents emigrated from Italy, via France, stopping to work in coal mines and similar jobs along the way to the United States. They did what was necessary to make it happen. After arriving here they eventually were able to open a grocery store.

Sadly, the year prior to moving here his mother passed, along with his father-in-law (who he helped care for up to the end), his godfather and his dog.

For nine months Matt had been caring round the clock for his mother, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. He was eventually forced to find her a facility for the sake of her health and his own.

The diversity of life, places lived, careers and the people who he’s loved have shaped Matt. Connection with others is what he thrives on. He loves having conversations, sharing, listening, putting forward ideas about civil dialogue, finding common ground and, if none can be found, learning to agreeably disagree.

He feels we should put aside class, ethnicity, political parties and all that can divide when working together on issues and solutions.

“People shouldn’t be looked at as ‘lesser’ or ‘more than,’ based on their career, education, socio-economic level, etc. It’s all merit based ... or, it should be.”

“Mercy is what I want to be known for.” In the midst of his community involvement, helping maintain this small town charm, he wants his participation to be kind, understanding, nonjudgmental. “It’s about service, not power. So I want to do a good job listening to the people around me, showing them their thoughts matter.”

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.