Yavapai College announces forum schedule for finalists in president search

Yavapai College has announced a schedule for open forums for each of the three finalists in the search for the college’s next president.

Local resident Carolyn Fisher was one of 17 members of the search committee that helped determine the three finalists for the job.

Dr. Michael Calvert

Dr. Michael D. Calvert has a Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education from Northwestern College; a Master of Arts degree in physical education from the University of South Dakota; an Educational Specialist in Higher Ed Administration and Community College from Pittsburg State University and a Doctorate of Education in educational administration from Oklahoma State University. He is currently president of Pratt Community College in Pratt, Kan., a position he has held since 2013. His accomplishments during his tenure at Pratt include the college’s recognition by the Aspen Institute as a Top 150 Community Colleges in the Nation four times; leading the 2017-2022 Strategic Plan development and launch focusing on student success and recognition as a Siemens Technical Scholars Program Qualifier.

In addition, Dr. Calvert is leading a comprehensive capital campaign which has reached 50percent of the $8 million goal. Past positions include President – Vice President of Central Community College in Grand Island, Neb., and multiple positions at Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kan., including Dean of Humanities and Social Science and Dean of Butler Learning Centers. Dr. Calvert has over 30 years’ experience in community colleges.

Forum Information

Verde Valley Campus Forum: 12/4/18 – 9:30 a.m. in Building M-137 Community Room

Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson

Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson is the Vice President for Learning Services at Arizona Western College. She previously served as the Dean of Instruction, Division Chair of Modern Languages and Professor of Spanish at the same institution and continues to teach. Her prior work experience involved several years in the international business sector. Dr. Elliott-Nelson received a Ph.D. in Education from Walden University, an M.B.A. and an M.A. in Spanish from Arizona State University, and a B.A. degree from Northern Arizona University. Her activities have included co-founding the Yuma Youth Town Hall; coordinating the Gifted Summer Academy for 4th – 8th graders; co-coordinating the Binational Conference on Education with Baja California, Mexico; serving on the national Modern Language Association Committee on 2-year Colleges; and evaluating employee Spanish language proficiency for the City of Yuma. She received the Outstanding University/College Educator Award from the Arizona Language Association in 2000 and the Teacher of the Year from Arizona Western College in 1999. Elliott-Nelson has presented nationally and internationally on community outreach and engagement, partnerships, accelerative learning techniques, and community college trends. She served as the Chairman of the Board of Arizona Town Hall during 2015-2017 and currently serves as the co-chair of the AZTransfer Steering Committee and the chair of the Arizona Community College Chief Academic Officers, and on the boards of United Way of Yuma, Southwest Arizona Town Hall and Arizona Women in Higher Education. Her recent activities have focused on education and economic development in the Arizona/California/Sonora/Baja California mega-region.

Forum Information

Verde Valley Campus Forum: 12/4/18 – 12:30 p.m. in Building M-137 Community Room

Dr. Lisa Rhine

Dr. Lisa B. Rhine currently serves as Provost and Chief Operating Officer of the Chesapeake Campus, including the Regional Automotive Center and the Tri-Cities Center, at Tidewater Community College in Virginia. Dr. Rhine brings 30 years of experience in student services and academic affairs at the community college and university level. Dr. Rhine began her career in higher education, serving in various student services functions for 11 years at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio. Subsequently, she took positions in academic affairs at the University of Dayton and at Wittenberg University before returning to student services at Northern Kentucky in 2008. Her accomplishments include successful industry-education partnerships gained with the City of Chesapeake, industry partners and Chesapeake Public Schools, policy and program development, systemic student success and retention initiatives and learning outcomes assessment. As a first-generation college student working multiple jobs, she self-financed her way through a certificate in deaf studies from Sinclair Community College, a bachelor’s in rehabilitation counseling from Wright State University, a master’s in special education from the University of Dayton and a doctorate in educational administration from Capella University.



Forum Information

Verde Valley Campus Forum: 12/4/18 – 11 a.m. in Building M-137 Community Room