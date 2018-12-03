Contest winners for Cottonwood Christmas Parade and Chocolate Walk

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: December 3, 2018 10:46 a.m.

    • Cottonwood Christmas Parade awards

    Judges Award: Arizona Smile Designers

    Theme: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Transportation Department

    Commercial: Santa with Bedrock Landscape

    Small Group: Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity

    Large Group: Yavapai College

    Best Community Spirit: Cottonwood Public Library

    Chocolate Walk best chocolate winners:

    photo

    Chocolate Walk Contest judges. Photo by Debbie Garrison

    1st place - 3 Kings Kasbar - Michael Galiaotato

    2nd place - Nics (Ed, Paula and Ricardo)

    3rd place - Bocce (Steve)

    Best decorated store:

    1st - Old Town Red Rooster Cafe

    2nd - Pawz on Main

    3rd - Ranbow Dreams

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.