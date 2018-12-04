Camp Verde looks to fill openings on Planning and Zoning, Adjustments and Appeals boards

CAMP VERDE – The Town of Camp Verde is looking to fill three positions on its Planning and Zoning Commission, and also to fill three positions on its Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

Deputy Clerk Virginia Jones announced Monday that the Town is accepting applications for the seats occupied by Planning and Zoning commissioners B.J. Davis, Teresa Helm and Jim Hisrich, and by Davis, Ben Bassous and Bruce George of the Board of Adjustment and Appeals.

Davis is chairperson of the Planning and Zoning Commission and vice chair of the Board of Adjustments and Appeals.

Duties of a Planning and Zoning commissioner include analyzing reviews and making recommendations to Town Council regarding land use and development-related issues.

Members of the Board of Adjustments and Appeals will hear and decide appeals made by individuals regarding construction codes and decisions made by the Town Building Official. Members of the Board of Adjustments and Appeals also hear and decide appeals or decisions made by the Zoning Administrator.

Successful candidates will be appointed for a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2019. Applications of candidates not selected are kept by the Town of Camp Verde for two years, in the event of a mid-term opening for the board or commission for which the candidate applied.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and second Thursday of each month as needed. The Board of Adjustments and Appeals meets at 3 p.m. the third Tuesday as needed.

Agendas for the Town’s boards, council and commissions can be found at www.campverde.az.gov.