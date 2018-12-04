Mingus thespians present: A Christmas Carol

COTTONWOOD – Charles Dickens wrote it. Jacqueline Goldfinger adapted it.

Over the next two weekends, Mingus Union High School’s theater troupe will present A Christmas Carol at the school’s auditorium.

The school’s theater troupe, known as A Troupe Of Ridiculous Thespians, will perform A Christmas Carol with live musical performances by students in the form of Dickens Carolers who will sing to patrons as they enter, and will be a part of the show.

A Christmas Carol is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who takes a stark look at his past, present, and future.

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Ashly Lawler, with production management by James Ball, technical direction by Jeff Neugebauer, costume design by Lidia Collins, and choreography by Carla Renard.

Show times are 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9; 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com, $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 60 and older) and $6 for students and children.

Adult and senior ticket prices are $3 more at the door.

To reserve tickets over the phone, call 928-649-4466 or by visiting the Mingus Union High School bookstore, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

For more information,

For more information, contact Mingus Union High School Choir and Theatre Director James Ball at 928-649-4466 or email jball@muhs.com. Or visit www.mingusperformingarts.com. To sponsor, visit www.mingusperformingarts.com/playbill-ads.html.

Mingus Union High School is located at 1801 E. Fir St.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42