Q&A with Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education Business Manager Shawnna Patton

COTTONWOOD – It’s been more than 20 years since Shawnna Patton’s mother started working in education. It’s why she works in education, “seeing the benefits of working for a school.”

Recently promoted to business manager at Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education, Patton has been in education almost a decade, the past five years at the career and technical education program also known as VACTE.

“I love the VACTE staff and board, I am very lucky to work with some amazing people,” Patton says. “It’s exciting to see how the VACTE board and staff want to offer more CTE programs for students in the Verde Valley. It’s exciting to see the students in college classes.”

Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir says that Patton is “motivated to see that our students receive the needed funding and equipment so they can be successful.”

“She is a team player and works hard to see that VACTE is financially sound and in good standing with the state Auditor General and our audit firm,” Weir said. “She has worked hard to bring VACTE to compliance with state and financial regulations. Shawnna has helped VACTE clean up the past administration financial mistakes.”

Weir says that he knew on his first day as the program’s superintendent how indispensable Patton is.

“The hard work and care she has shown for VACTE,” Weir said. “She is knowledgeable of budgeting and school finance. If she doesn’t know something, she will learn about it.

Verde Valley Newspapers: How would you describe your work ethic?

Shawnna Patton: In education there is always a ‘duties are assigned’ in your job description. I am always up to the challenge for new duties and helping where needed. I have worked since I was 14. My father was in the military and a police officer. He taught me that you should always work hard no matter the task.

VVN: Tell us something notable about you.

Patton: Volunteered with the VFW post 7400 for the past 20 years, I am a trustee with the Auxiliary. I help audit their books quarterly. Recently received an award for volunteerism from the Auxiliary.

VVN: Tell us something that most people don’t know about you.

Patton: I am the youngest CTED Business Manager in the state.

VVN: If you were not in the education field, then what would you want to do?

Patton: Be a personal trainer. I love to see people reach a higher potential.

