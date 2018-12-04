Revealing the heart of an artist

Local Village artist Maryann Undrill is well known for her landscapes and still life works. Her paintings clearly reveal how she is inspired by natural shapes and light, with a seemingly effortless ability to capture the beauty of her surroundings and translate them through her brushes.

Maryann is a New Zealander who studied Fine Arts at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch NZ, and began her career by using her talents as a drafting and drawing intern for an architectural firm.

She then worked as a textile design artist for a New Zealand carpet manufacturer. But Maryann’s first commissioned work came far earlier when at 16 years old she was hired to design the logo for a local appliance store.

Maryann immigrated to the States with her husband John in 1966 when John’s work with General Electric brought them to Schenectady NY.

After arriving in New York, Maryann used her love of art to make friends and create a community for herself in her new home.

She joined an upstate New York painting group headed by well-known watercolor artist Salvadore Cascio. Maryann spent the next 20 years painting and exhibiting with Sal and to this day is deeply inspired by his work.

Maryann brought her gifts as an artist to a New York rehabilitation center for brain injury patients. She volunteered at the Sunnyview Hospital in its unique studio arts program for eight years, where they focused on bringing fundamental art techniques and education to patients.

The Sunnyview program touched the lives of students like Mercy, a former gang member who came to the program after being shot and Cru, a patient with over 100 personalities, and many others who found joy in learning to paint, sculpt and draw.

Every year, Maryann worked with the Sunnyview art students to compile and display a local art show exhibiting their work.

Maryann and John retired to the Village of Oak Creek in 2011 and she became active in the Sedona/Village art scene.

Maryann continues to enrich herself as a painter by participating in Sedona painting workshops and critique groups, serves as a board member of Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), and co-chairs the upcoming NAWS exhibition held at the Sedona Arts Center in March.

Check out more of Maryann’s beautiful art at the Canyon Mesa Clubhouse, 500 Jacks Canyon Road, 9 am to 5 pm daily through the end of December.