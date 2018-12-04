Second man in Cornville home invasion pleads guilty

CAMP VERDE -- Another man involved in a violent Cornville home invasion case is facing a minimum of seven years in prison.

Matthew Goff, 33, appeared out of custody before Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael Bluff Monday. He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary, once count of aggravated assault, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of misconduct involving weapons.



The plea Goff signed dictates that he must serve a minimum of seven years in prison.

Goff’s codefendant, Adam Brock, was sentenced to eight years on Nov. 26. The two men were roommates at the time the invasion took place, according to the Yavapai County Sherriff’s Office.

Goff’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 p.m. at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde. Judge Bluff decided not to take Goff into custody.

“I trust you to show up,” he said. “Don’t burn me on this.”

The invasion occurred just after midnight on Sunday, June 3, according to YCSO.

Four victims involved in the invasion sustained various injuries including severe lacerations, cuts, scrapes and a head contusion, according to YCSO.

Goff escorted one of the victims atliving roomto the livingroom where young children were sleeping, officials said. According to YCSO, Brock fired a shotgun toward the victim, but missed, hitting a VCR player instead.

According to a YCSO news release, another resident and a guest who was outside working in a shop heard the shot. Both entered the living room and a brawl started.

Goff ran from the victim’s property and was later found lying on the street about a block away with stab wounds, YCSO officials said. He initially told them he had been jumped but authorities later determined the statement was false.

During a follow-up, it was determined that Brock was an ex-family member to one of the victims.

Both Goff and Brock had prior felony convictions.