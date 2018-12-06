Camp Verde Marshal's Office receives DUI, speed enforcement grants

CAMP VERDE – The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office was recently awarded $14,000 in grants from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The Marshal’s Office received a $10,000 Speed Enforcement grant and a $4,000 DUI Enforcement grant.

According to a press release from CVMO Chief Administrative Assistant Darby Martin, the Speed Enforcement grant, also known as a Selective Traffic Enforcement grant, will be used to provide the Marshal’s Office with personnel overtime monies and to purchase 3 Lidar Speed Measurement devices.

The Speed Enforcement grant is expected to cover the salary cost of the deputies who participate directly in speed concentrated patrols and events, Martin also stated. The grant is for speed concentrated patrol, task forces and operations between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019.

“These concentrated patrols and equipment have proven to be successful and will allow the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to continue our efforts to eliminate speed and aggressive driving throughout Camp Verde,” Martin stated.

The Selective Traffic Program’s Goal is to “reduce the number injuries and fatalities due to speed and aggressive diving behaviors, through enforcement, education, and public awareness,” Martin stated.

Martin also stated that the DUI Enforcement grant will support personnel services and employee-related expenses to enhance DUI enforcement throughout Arizona.

“The Impaired Driving Program’s goal is to reduce the number of DUI related traffic accidents resulting in serious injuries and or deaths, through enforcement, education, and public awareness,” Martin stated. “This year’s funding will allow the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office to continue our efforts to eliminate impaired driving within our jurisdiction.”

The DUI Enforcement grant include DUI saturation patrol, task force events, and selective enforcement operations between the grant period of October 1, 2018 and September 30, 2019.

Camp Verde announces DUI Task Force operations

Throughout the month of December, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will be part of a Holiday Verde Valley DUI Task Force in partnership with Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Jerome and Sedona police departments, the Yavapai-Apache Tribal Police, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to a press release from CVMO Chief Administrative Assistant Darby Martin, the DUI Saturation Patrols have been made possible through funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Enforcement Grant.

The goal of the task force is to “prevent deaths, injuries and property damage caused by drug and or alcohol-impaired drivers,” Martin stated. “We will employ a zero-tolerance approach to any driver found to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, as well as any driver or occupant under 21 years old with alcohol in their system.

“Every impaired driver removed from the roadway is a potential crime of violence prevented,” Martin also stated.

DUI Saturation Patrols will be conducted between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. on the following dates:

Dec. 7 – Camp Verde and Cottonwood

Dec. 8 – Sedona

Dec. 14 – Clarkdale and Jerome

Dec. 15 – Cottonwood

Dec. 21 – Sedona and Village of Oak Creek

Dec. 22 – Camp Verde

Dec. 28 – Cottonwood

Dec. 29 – Clarkdale and Jerome

Dec. 30 – Sedona and Cottonwood