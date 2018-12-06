Lisa Rhine chosen to serve as new Yavapai College President

The Yavapai College District Governing Board has unanimously selected Lisa Rhine as the 10th President of Yavapai College. The announcement was made Thursday at a special board meeting after open forums and interviews with the Governing Board were held earlier in the week.

Rhine brings 30 years of experience in higher education at both the community college and university level. She currently serves as the Provost and Chief Operating Officer of the Chesapeake Campus, including the Regional Automotive Center and the Tri-Cities Center, at Tidewater Community College in Virginia.

“We are extremely excited to have Dr. Rhine as the next President of Yavapai College,” said Ray Sigafoos, District Governing Board Chair. “Dr. Rhine brings a strong passion for education and a deep understanding of the community college landscape that will benefit YC’s students, employees, and all of Yavapai County.”

Prior to her role at Tidewater, Dr. Rhine served at various schools, specifically in the areas of academic affairs and student services. She began her career at Sinclair Community College and eventually moved to positions at the University of Dayton, Wittenberg University, and Northern Kentucky University.

Rhine has an extensive background in developing successful industry-education partnerships, policy and program development, and student success and retention initiatives.

The District Governing Board’s decision today comes at the conclusion of a national search for the successor of Dr. Penny Wills, who will retire at the end of December.

The search was conducted by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) and a 17-member Yavapai College Presidential Search Committee including faculty, staff, community members, students, and board members.

“I want to thank ACCT, specifically Dr. Pamila Fisher, for conducting an extensive and successful search,” said Dr. Patricia McCarver, District Governing Board member and search committee chair. “I also want to thank the committee for all of the extra hard work they put into the process. Dr. Rhine will be a visionary leader as the College continues to ascend to new heights.”

Rhine has a certificate in deaf studies from Sinclair Community College, a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Wright State University, a master’s degree in special education from the University of Dayton, and a doctorate in educational administration from Capella University.

Rhine’s official start date has yet to be announced.

Yavapai College has six locations in Yavapai County, including campuses in Prescott and Clarkdale, and centers in Chino Valley, Sedona, Prescott Valley, and near the Prescott Airport. To learn more about the college, visit www.yc.edu.

--Information provided by Yavapai College