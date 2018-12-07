Letter: Remember postal workers during holiday season

Editor:
During this season of giving, we need to remember those who take care of our daily/weekly needs and are often taken for granted.
Please remember to give a gift or tip to UPS & FedX drivers, postal peo-ple, trash collectors, community employees, and others who help make our lives easier all year long. They are often overlooked, and they deserve a special thank-you.
They appreciate being recognized for their service.
Thank you and Merry Christmas!
Barbara Pierce
Clarkdale
