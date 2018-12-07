Letter: Thanking those who helped on Turkey Tuesday

Editor:

Thank you to everyone who supported our efforts on Turkey Tuesday.

We had over 50 turkeys donated, lots of food, and of course monetary donations. It was good to see many of the same people, who come by every year for the purpose of making a contribution that benefits the needs of people in our local communities.

We also want to thank the employees of Bashas’ for their help on a very busy day.

Donna McDonald,

President St. Frances Cabrini Conference of St. Vincent de Paul, Camp Verde