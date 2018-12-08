Clarkdale to have study session with planning commission

CLARKDALE -- Clarkdale Town Council will have a joint work session with the Planning Commission to go over priorities and pending issues next Tuesday during a regular meeting.

The town will be going over the following:

• Adoption of the Central Business Area and Broadway Corridor Focus Area Plans

• Review of the Permeable Surfaces presentation

• Review of the Jerome Elk’s Lodge Rezone application

• Review of the Railroad Crossing RV Park Rezone application

Council may also be appointing a new member to the planning commission.

The vacancy was created after the resignation of Debbie Hunseder, who was recently appointed to Clarkdale Town Council in November. The term expires Sept. 30, 2019.

On Dec. 4-5, Clarkdale’s review committee interviewed five applicants:

• Michael Lindner

• Matthew Kaempfe

• Michael Pierce

• Ben Kramer

• Nicholas Plenzick

Clarkdale Town Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Men’s Lounge of the Clark Memorial Clubhouse. Agendas and minutes are available at clarkdaleaz.gov.