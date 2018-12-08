Cottonwood approves outdoor entertainment ordinance

COTTONWOOD – Music lovers and venue owners can rejoice.

Tuesday, Cottonwood City Council approved the second reading of Ordinance 653, which would allow outdoor entertainment within the city’s arts, culture and entertainment district.

Cottonwood Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the amendment during their October meeting.

The current zoning ordinance allows outdoor entertainments under a conditional use permit, according to staff documents. City staff received several inquiries from local business owners in Old Town concerning the timing and costs that come with obtaining a conditional use permit.

“Many business owners are unsure if they will provide live music at their establishments when contacting the city to proceed through the application process to open,” staff documents state. Once open, they often find it beneficial to provide outdoor entertainment, however, current code requires them to begin another application process for a Conditional Use Permit with additional fees and an approximately two month process.”

The proposed ordinance text amends the current zoning ordinance by adding “outdoors entertainment” to permitted uses.

According to the ordinance, outdoor entertainment shall not begin prior to 8 a.m. or after 10 p.m. If the venue is adjacent to residential properties, outdoor entertainment shall end at 9 p.m. Entertainment will also not exceed the city’s current noise ordinance.

In November of 2017, council passed a resolution designating the Old Town area as an arts, culture and entertainment district.



















































