Letter: Thanks to all for your love, care and support

Editor:

The family of Adelina Regina Razo-Gomez extend our most heartfelt thanks to the family and friends that have shown us love and support by joining in our celebration of life and laying to eternal rest our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

We also wish to thank the Westcott Funeral Home for their services with special recognition to the talent of Terry Pinnick who took such loving care of our family’s matriarch.



Thank you to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for the beautiful service.

A huge “Thank You” to the Cottonwood Police Department for their kindness and expertise in orchestrating the very long procession from the church to the cemetery.

Mil gracias a los músicos excepcionales, Los Hermanos Giovanni y Demetrio, por su acapañamiento musical.

And, thank you to the VFW Post 7400 and the Reyes Family for providing a beautiful reception.”

Maria Contreras

Cottonwood