Obituary: Gladys Perle Bridgewater 1934-2018

Mrs. Gladys Perle Bridgewater (née Andrus) of Cottonwood, Arizona, died peacefully in her home on Nov. 11, 2018 in Morgan Hill, California, at the age of 83.





Gladys is survived by her children, Rena Bridgewater of Peoria, Arizona, and Robin Bridgewater-McCarthy of Morgan Hill, California; siblings, Carroll Maietta of Anaheim, California, John Andrus of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sarah (Sue) Bardsley of Costa Mesa, California, and Paul Andrus of Ringgold, Georgia.





She is preceded in death by daughter, Renee Bridgewater of Peoria, Arizona; and husband, Richard Bridgewater, of Cottonwood, Arizona.





Gladys was born on Nov. 15, 1934, in Wilson, Texas, to George and Lellie Andrus. Gladys grew up in her family with seven other siblings in Orange, California, where she attended Fullerton High School.

After graduation she enrolled in nursing school at UNLV with her sister. It was while she was attending nursing school that she met her husband, Richard Bridgewater, a serviceman in the Air Force. Richard and Gladys married in December 1958. Richard was struck by her beauty and secretly entered her into the Mrs. Nevada beauty pageant in 1959, and she won the title!

Over the next few years, the couple welcomed three daughters - twins Rena and Renee, and four years later, Robin. In 1974 the family moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, and in 1978 Gladys became an entrepreneur in retail business. Mode O’ Day was opened in 1978 and over the years became Fashion Crossroads. Gladys ran a very successful business for 34 years before retiring in 2012.





Gladys’ children will remember her as always seeking ways to help other people. Her business became the vessel that allowed her to help so many people and touch so many lives. Her beauty and grace never faded and her incredible unwavering love for the Lord was evident in everything she did.





Gladys had an infectious smile and laugh that warmed the hearts of everyone she touched. In addition to her outstanding career as businesswoman, Gladys was an incredible homemaker, a very devoted Girl Scout troop leader and a role model that cannot be lived up to. She is so very missed.





A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., on Dec. 13, 2018, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, Arizona, with a gathering of family and friends to follow at Rena’s home, 18650 N. 91st Avenue, Peoria, Arizona.

Pastor Robb Williams will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gladys’ life.





In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Northern Arizona Hospice, Hospice Promise Foundation in memory of Gladys Bridgewater at 203 S. Candy Lane, suite 10A, Cottonwood, AZ 86362.

Condolences can be made on www.verdenews.com. The family would like to thank Bonnie and Carol at AZ Care Management for all their wonderful help and support as well as the friends and staff at Westmont of Morgan Hill.



Information provided by survivors.