Stay at the Verde Valley’s newest RV Resort – just not forever

A small RV Resort has opened up in Clarkdale with views of the Tuzigoot National Monument and Sedona Red Rocks.

Owner Gary Clouston said business has been good for the four months this RV resort has been open. Clouston and his wife, Linda, live at the resort, and act as “innkeepers.”

The couple are more like hosts because Rain Spirit RV is a “resort” as opposed to a “park,” explained Clouston. A “resort” takes travelers and locals in RVs, but no one can stay longer than six months.

The 63-space Rain Spirit RV Resort can be seen looking north toward the Tuzigoot National Monument while driving on North Broadway toward Clarkdale from Old Town Cottonwood.

The view is spectacular as RV “campers” settle in and do laundry, pick up packages in the office or swim in the swimming pool.

Clouston said his campground sites are rented monthly, up to six months. “Six months is the longest,” Clouston said.

At this RV resort, tenants can put up fences and build yards around their RVs

He is restricted by a stipulation in his conditional-use permit with the town of Clarkdale. Council members became concerned about the length of stay in such facilities at an October 2015, meeting and requested that the length of stay “should be clearly defined and enforced.”

Clouston said he usually has about 15 spots open for travelers to come in on a last-minute basis. “We were booked for November, around Thanksgiving, but it’s kind of leveled off.”

The couple have no staff and take care of everything themselves. In fact, he said they built the RV resort themselves.

As a building contractor, he had the experience to put up buildings, the framing, metal work and signs, while Linda did the painting and other things, he said.

Before starting construction in late 2016, Clouston said he worked closely with the Town of Clarkdale on every aspect of the resort, even what trees to plant. They have planted pine trees, cedars, Arizona cypress, Arizona ash and desert willows.

Clouston said he was proud that they earned a Top Rated Good Sam Park 2019 certificate.

Each site comes with full hookups, 30/50 amp electric service, private restroom/showers. The air-conditioned recreation room has a pool table, kitchen and lounge area and fitness room. pool and jacuzzi.

The laundry room is also on site. (928)202-3230 or email rainspiritrv@yahoo.com or website www.rainspiritrvresort.com. Rain Spirit RV Resort will be a Good Sam park.

Camp Verde RV development

By May 2019, the 400-plus unit recreational vehicle site at I-17 and SR 260 should be completed and ready for business in Camp Verde.

Provident Real Estate Ventures’ website describes the development as a 57.6-acre/33.9-acre recreational vehicle and park model home site.

In a letter of intent to the Town of Camp Verde, G. Krishan Ginige, president of Southwestern Environmental Consultants in Cottonwood, stated that the complex will be “designed to preserve the natural environments along the river and irrigation ditch as open space and recreational sites for the guests.”

Though the website doesn’t specify the RV park’s amenities, the proposed buildings for the site according to Ginige’s letter “consist of a clubhouse, office/store building, two laundry/shower buildings, and two Maintenance buildings with an estimated maximum square footage of 10,000, 2,200, 2,000 and 1,000, respectively.”

For more information about the recreational vehicle park being built in Camp Verde, visit the Provident Real Estate Ventures website at www.providentrev.com/properties_arizona_resorts.html.

Also visit http://www.campverde.az.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/06-27-2018-Packet-TC-Hears-PZ.pdf for more information.

Reporter Bill Helm assisted with this report