End the year with a party courtesy of Northern Arizona Watercolor Society

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS) will have the final meeting for this year a week earlier than normal, due to Christmas.

All water media artists are welcome to attend on Friday, Dec. 14. This meeting is uniquely enjoyable as it is our traditional potluck lunch. The main dish and drinks will be provided by NAWS, so please bring a side dish or dessert to share. Meetings are open to members and visitors alike, and creativity is always welcome.

This meeting (OK, really a party) will feature group singing of The Wacky Watercolor Carols plus a tour of Europe via the entertaining commentary and travel paintings from a favorite NAWS member, Sandy Beck. She travels and takes watercolor workshops during the summer, along with her ever-present companion, Henri. Come along for the humor and the educational tour, and enjoy the slideshow which will encourage us all to paint, no matter where we are!

There will be a reminder at the meeting that the NAWS Sedona Public Library Show is coming up on Feb. 1-28, 2019. Approximately 35 small NAWS paintings will be available for sale at the Sedona Library, and the selection will be perfect for those Christmas gifts you are looking for.

In addition, the 2019 NAWS Watermedia Exhibition entry deadline is fast approaching. Watch this newspaper for additional articles and photos about the Exhibition, or please see https://www.naws-az.org/ for all the details on both of these events.

NAWS is dedicated to promoting watercolor painting and organizes numerous watercolor workshops each year. This season offers three exceptional workshops with Michael Reardon coming in January, Ken Hosmer demonstrating in March, and Don Andrews teaching in May.

Members have a priority position for signing up, beginning at this meeting. Visitors are welcome to sign up also, pending space available. Detailed information regarding each of these nationally known artists is available on our website www.naws-az.org

NAWS maintains a free DVD lending library for its membership, and over a dozen new DVDs have been added this season to encourage our artists to continually expand their techniques and strive for excellence. There will also be a brief but necessary business meeting and delicious refreshments will be served.

NAWS general meetings are monthly, September through May. Meetings are generally the fourth Friday of each month (third Friday for Nov/Dec) from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona.

Parking is available in the upper parking lot first, with overflow in the lower lot. Additional critique groups meet monthly throughout Sedona, Cottonwood, Village of Oak Creek, Oak Creek Canyon, Flagstaff and beyond. Much more information is available on our website at www.naws-az.org.