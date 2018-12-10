The Sedona Arts Center’s Ceramics Department is proudly celebrating 10 years of the ever-popular Loving Bowls Charity Fundraiser. Which means: over 10,000 bowls have been carefully crafted by volunteer ceramicists and lovingly glazed to be sold within just a few hours in a single day.

This year, the event takes place Dec. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. and will benefit the Sedona Food Bank, Sedona Community Center, Humane Society of Sedona and the arts and educational programs at Sedona Arts Center.

Every Thursday since the beginning of March, volunteer ceramicists, with the help of studio assistant John Foster, have been donating their skills and time to create hundreds of bowls with Cliff and Katie Hamilton single-handedly glazing all of the Loving Bowls with their artful eyes to glaze combinations. And they’ve been doing so for 10 years.

That makes this year, the Sedona Arts Center’s 60th anniversary, a year in which we have surpassed over 10,000 bowls.

As one of Sedona’s favorite local charitable events, the Arts Center’s creative Loving Bowls fundraiser is right around the corner in Uptown, Sedona.

Loving Bowls began as a small event and a tribute to Sedona Arts Center’s magnificent ceramics history and local community.

Ceramics Department Head Dennis Ott who began this event 10 years ago, holds it very close to his heart. Dennis was the recipient of the 2018 Governor’s Arts Award of Arizona for Arts Education and the 2017 City of Sedona Mayor’s Arts Award for Arts Instruction.

Today, Loving Bowls is a major gathering of creative people. Over 500 local arts supporters line up around the Art Barn for this unique annual event. On the day of the event, 45 volunteers will help with sales, serving chili and desert, wrapping bowls, and making the event a huge success Last year, every bowl sold in just about 2 hours. That’s 1,200 bowls.

This wonderful fundraiser offers a beautiful selection of bowls for your purchasing pleasure, plus loads of food and fun! Over 1,000 bowls have already been made and are being lovingly glazed in a variety of finishes by professional volunteer potters. Bowls will be for sale as always for $10 each and come with wonderful chili, bread and desert. The event’s expenses are fully funded by the Kilng Family Foundation.

What’s new this year is an expanded silent auction which will feature beautiful fine art paintings, ceramics, gift vouchers for local spas, hotels, and so much more.

There will be two preview nights for this year’s silent auction, first on Dec. 7 and then again on Dec. 12, giving patrons a chance to bid early or even take their favorite piece home at the buy-it-now price.

Executive Director Vince Fazio said, “The entire community looks forward to Loving Bowls each year, benefiting the non-profits that provide needed services to the community with a beautiful event that also provides a chance to get together and enjoy delicious chili, shopping for bowls, and camaraderie with friends. Plus, our expanded Silent Auction this year is a reflection of the diversity of support for this event. Gift baskets, gift certificates, paintings, sculpture, jewelry and other unique objects combine to create over $20,000 of retail value donated from the local community of businesses and artists. The Silent Auction is a fun way to support all the non-profits that are involved.”

Visit Sedona Arts Center at noon on Saturday, Dec. 15 for chili, desert, community fellowship and a veritable medley of ceramic goodness and a thousand beautiful objects waiting to find a new home The event only lasts for three hours, so arrive early, bring cash or credit card, select an armful (or box full) of gifts and unique items and support our 2018 Loving Bowls.

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s most well established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona.

Founded in 1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Art Barn in Uptown and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley.

The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year.

For more information, visit the Arts Center online at SedonaArtsCenter.org or call 928-282-3809.