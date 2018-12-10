Police searching for suspect in Cottonwood music store burglary

COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood police are searching for a suspect wanted for burglarizing Verde Valley Discount Music Store over the weekend.

According to a Cottonwood police report, officers were dispatched Sunday afternoon to the music store located on the 1500 block of East State Route 89A and found that part of the window of the business was broken.

Officers found broken glass near the bottom part of the front door , according to the report. The opening was just large enough for officers to enter.

While investigating, officers found that some of the display cases had broken glass and some items were missing, the report stated.

Officers activated an alarm in the store and dispatch was contacted. Officers asked the alarm company if they had received any calls from an alarm but they said they did not, according to the report.

The owner was later contacted and arrived at the store. Police briefed the owner on what happened.

The man pointed to a sign showing a 1968 Gibson Les Paul guitar was for sale and that the guitar was missing, according to the report. Police reported the following missing items:

• 1968 Les Paul Guitar; Valued at $6,000. Serial #517759

• Screaming Skull Guitar; Valued at $850. Serial #SSKULL113

• Alto Sax Vito 7131R; Valued at $500. Serial #559307

Total estimated loss: $7,350.