Camp Verde council chooses Champions Way as road to new municipal sports complex

CAMP VERDE – On Dec. 5, Camp Verde Town Council agreed that Champions Way should be the name of the entrance road to both the town’s wastewater treatment plant and the new Camp Verde Sports Complex.
In March, the Camp Verde Town Council directed Town employees to solicit possible names for the access road that branches off from McCracken Lane near SR 260.
Names provided by students from Camp Verde Elementary School also included Verde Sports Way, Jump Street Road, Sport Verde Road, Cowboy Way, Champion Way and Yo’Momma Road.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.