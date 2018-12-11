Camp Verde council chooses Champions Way as road to new municipal sports complex

CAMP VERDE – On Dec. 5, Camp Verde Town Council agreed that Champions Way should be the name of the entrance road to both the town’s wastewater treatment plant and the new Camp Verde Sports Complex.

In March, the Camp Verde Town Council directed Town employees to solicit possible names for the access road that branches off from McCracken Lane near SR 260.

Names provided by students from Camp Verde Elementary School also included Verde Sports Way, Jump Street Road, Sport Verde Road, Cowboy Way, Champion Way and Yo’Momma Road.