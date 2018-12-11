Camp Verde School Board still looks to replace Kitty McDowell

CAMP VERDE – Tim Carter’s original plan was to swear in Kitty McDowell’s replacement on the Camp Verde School Board by Dec. 11.

With what Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter’s office called “insufficient candidates,” the position is “being re-posted to encourage applicants to come forward.”

To fill McDowell’s position, Carter’s office will accept letters from interested candidates until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3.

“We greatly appreciate the service that Mrs. McDowell has provided to the school district and the community,” Carter stated in a Dec. 6 press release.

Anyone interested in replacing McDowell on Camp Verde unified School District’s governing board should send a letter of interest and a resume to Mr. Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Or Fax to 928-771-3329. Or email to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

According to Carter’s office, an eligible candidate must be a registered voter within the Camp Verde Unified School District, must be a citizen of the United States of America, must be at least 18 years of age, must possess their civil rights, must have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and they or their spouse may not be employed by the district, or working for the district on a third party contract.

For more information, contact Tim Carter at 928-925-6560 or by email at Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

McDowell’s term on the Camp Verde School Board ends on Dec. 31.

