Carlson Creek Vineyard opening third tasting room Dec. 14 in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD -- On Friday, December 14 from 6 – 9 p.m., Carlson Creek Vineyard will be opening their third tasting room in Cottonwood.

The grand opening is open to the public and will include a ribbon cutting, complimentary tastings of select wines from the Carlson Creek portfolio, live music and a meet-and-greet with winemakers John Carlson and Robert Carlson.

“We’ve put a lot of hard work into this new tasting room and are looking forward to opening the doors to share our wines with the communities throughout the Verde Valley,” said co-owner and winemaker Robert Carlson. “We had been scouting locations for a third tasting room for quite some time and when this space became available, we couldn’t pass it up.”

Located in the heart of Verde Valley wine country in historic Old Town Cottonwood (1010 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326), the the tasting room features a comfortable, casual wine tasting experience at a custom barrel stave bar built by Bootleg Barrelcraft, alongside couch seating and high-top tables.

Guests can enjoy more than varietals offered by this award-winning family vineyard – including everything from Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Muscat, and Riesling to Syrah, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Malbec, Mourvèdre and Grenache Rosé – as well as a menu of light bites to pair with the wines. The completely remodeled tasting room also features a variety of spaces for both small and large parties to host private events and buyouts.

The Carlson family’s Cottonwood location makes the third tasting room for the boutique winery, alongside one in the arts and entertainment district of Scottsdale, Arizona and another in Willcox, Arizona, which will soon be relocating to the family’s new winery on their 280-acre vineyard.

Carlson Creek Vineyard’s Cottonwood tasting room is located at 1010 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326 and will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.

For more information on the new tasting room, call 928-634-3866. For all other information and ongoing updates from Carlson Creek Vineyard, visit CarlsonCreek.com or connect with them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT CARLSON CREEK VINEYARD

Established in 2008, Carlson Creek Vineyard is a family-owned vineyard located in southeastern Arizona, with tastings rooms in Willcox, Scottsdale and Cottonwood, Arizona. Their 280-acre Willcox vineyard produces varietals of Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Muscat, Syrah, Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Malbec, Mourvèdre and Grenache Rosé, with Chenin Blanc and Merlot varietals being locally sourced. Shipping is currently available to Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada and New Mexico.