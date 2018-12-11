CFMD: Authorities contain apartment fire

COTTONWOOD -- Authorities responded to a fire at the Kirk Apartments complex on North 16th Street and Gila in Cottonwood Monday just before 5 p.m.

According to Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, a Verde Valley Fire District engine was traveling nearby and arrived on the scene within three minutes of initial dispatch.

A bottom-floor unit of the two-story complex was involved in the fire. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 10 minutes, according to CFMD.

The fire caused extensive damage to the unit but adjacent apartments were only limited to light smoke damage, according to CFMD.

In addition to CFMD and VVFD, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, Cottonwood Police Department, Arizona Public Service, Unisource and the City of Cottonwood Water Utility also provided assistance.

The fire is still under investigation, according to CFMD. Financial damage has still not been determined.

CFMD reported no injuries.

For information, call CFMD at 928-634-2241.