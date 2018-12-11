Letter: Give a homeless animal a ‘Forever Home’

Editor:

For 14 years, our four adult Golden Retrievers (Slim, Nancy, Joy, and Kudo) worked as Pet Therapy Dogs at Verde Valley Medical Center.



Then we gave “forever” homes to elderly dogs (Sir Ruger, Gemma, and Buffy) with limited life expectancies of about 1 1/2 years each (which was about how long each lived).



Sir Ruger was just plain old, Gemma’s age and apparent lack of prior veterinary care for injuries could not be overcome. We recently helped Buffy cross the Rainbow Bridge.

Given up at approximately 7 years old by his third owner (minimum) who said she could not afford to feed him anymore, Buffy was a true Heinz 57 variety dog who weighed in at a pathetic 101 pounds and departed as a svelte 79 pounds.



Apparent leg and spinal and other problems cause him to use ramp each day for his exercise that he looked forward to.



With gnarled, hairless, and completely calloused elbows, he apparently was confined to concrete to sleep on. He could not wag his tail or play with dog toys and balls (we think he was never given them and did not even know how to play).

Buffy’s life story is a compelling example of why truly caring citizens need to support The Verde Valley Humane Society and Humane Societies everywhere.

Sam Morey

Cottonwood