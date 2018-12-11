Letter: Need for traffic fix obvious for Pelia/Rancho Vista Way

Editor:

I am contacting you in reference to the amount of traffic on Pelia/Rancho Vista Way.

As you are probably aware we have no sidewalks on our street.

With the increased flow of traffic due to the opening of Willard extension we have experienced a huge amount of excess traffic.

Along with the people going to the hospital, cement plant etc. We have all moved our mailboxes to our side of the street. It’s just to dangerous, especially for the elderly.

I am asking if you could have your bus drivers use Fir Street as it is a much wider street and has sidewalks. There has also been an influx of students walking to and from school from the older kids going to DDB.

We have contacted the county numerous times about the high speed of traffic on our street.

Hence, they installed two new stop signs. I hope someone doesn’t have to get hurt before this is resolved.

Randy Loftus

Verde Village