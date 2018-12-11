Letter: Outstanding job by Clarkdale Moose Lodge

Editor:

That was quite a turkey dinner that the Clarkdale Moose Lodge (No. 1449) put on for the seniors in our community last Sunday afternoon.

I was told by one of the committee members of the event that this was the 45th consecutive year this tradition has taken place.

Prior to the opening of the dining area, lodge volunteers hand delivered 143 meals to seniors at their personal residents throughout the area. 170 meals were served in the dinning area and there were a number of take-out meals at the end of event.

The head kitchen chef, Kit Amolsch and his crew of 23 volunteer members, not only created a pleasant atmosphere for the dinning event, but the meal of turkey, ham, mash potatoes and gravy, dressing, string beans, cranberry sauce, and roll - finished off with pumpkin pie topped with whip cream - was more than enough to satisfy anyone hungry appetite.

The fast deliveries of the meals to each table by 8 Cub Scouts from Scout Pack 89 - Troup 7029, under the leadership of Scout Master Jason Bezdek, diminished any thought of a lengthy wait of being served. I think everyone present, appreciated their volunteering presence.



There were numerous door prizes handed out, which was one of the highlights of the afternoon.

Thanks to the Clarkdale Moose Lodge many seniors in our community, many of them that struggle with various health and financial problems, had the opportunity to enjoy a great meal.

Ron Parker

Cottonwood