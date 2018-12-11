Letter: Parade of Lights a showcase of community volunteerism

Editor:

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation would like to thank all the citizens who helped to make this year’s Parade of Lights a great success

The display of lighted floats from businesses, community groups, youth groups and just regular folks was terrific.

Now in our 19th year, we had 27 parade entries of all sizes and shapes to wow kids and adults alike with their lights. This is another example of the community involvement here in Camp Verde creating a wonderful event.

We would especially like to thank the Camp Verde Maintenance Division for all their decoration work along Main Street as well as Santa’s sleigh and seating area in the Gym.

Thanks also to the Camp Verde Streets Division and Marshal’s office for safely blocking of the streets and providing escort duty. Next year we will be celebrating our 20th parade and hope to see all of you there in the parade or enjoying from the sidelines.

There is no fee to enter and the parade is open to any business, community group or just people. The parade is the second Saturday in December so see you December 14, 2019.

Michael Marshall

Camp Verde

Parks and Recreation